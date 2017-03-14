Trump Admin Ups Drone Strikes, Tolerates Higher Civilian Casualties

An unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan, on Jan. 31, 2010. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP, file

But the Obama drone rules constrained the U.S. military last year in Yemen, according to a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter. After Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula made gains, the United Arab Emirates sent troops in April to retake territory seized by the group. But the U.S. was unable to fully support the operation with drone strikes because it couldn’t show that each target posed an imminent threat to Americans, the official said.

A flurry of strikes in Yemen in recent weeks, against targets that had long been previously identified, was made possible by declaring parts of Yemen a war zone, the official said. The Pentagon no longer had to show that the targets posed an imminent threat to the U.S. or declare a near certainty that no civilian would be harmed.

A military commander can decide whether the risk of civilian casualties is “proportional” to the benefit of the strike, under the international law of war.

The military has yet to say how many civilians, if any, were killed in those Yemen air strikes.

Trump also appears to be reversing a policy preference by Obama to get the CIA, for the most part, out of the drone-killing business. A drone strike in Syria last month that killed Abu Hani al-Masri, a longtime terrorist with ties to Osama bin Laden, was the work of the CIA, U.S. officials told NBC News. Previously, the CIA had not been carrying out drone strikes in Syria.

Human rights groups, which fought for years to get Obama to rein in drone strikes, are dismayed by the Trump approach. At the same time, some former Obama officials told NBC News that many counter terrorism decisions were “over-lawyered” in Obama’s National Security Council.

Many military and CIA officials welcome the changes, say officials. So far, no Democrat in Congress has voiced a public objection.

However, a group of former Obama administration officials and others

sent Defense Secretary James Mattis a letter over the weekend urging that protection of civilians remain a top priority as the government reconsiders counter terrorism policies.

“I am concerned that loosening standards will harm our ability over time to carry out these operations, because it will affect our standing with the countries in which we need to operate,” said Matt Olsen, a signer of the letter and the former head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

“I think these rules proved effective operationally — I never saw an instance where we missed an opportunity to carry out a strike because of too much lawyering.”