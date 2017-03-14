Teen Killed Self, Taunted by Mom: Report

Gina Alexis is overcome by emotion while talking about her daughter, Naika Venant, at the Plantation office of her attorneys, Stacie Schmerling and Howard Talenfeld in Plantation, Florida on Jan. 25, 2017. This was days after Naika hanged herself while streaming on Facebook Live. Patrick Farrell / The Miami Herald via Zuma

In the nine months leading up to her death, Naika changed placements 14 times, mostly due to behavioral issues.

An assessment of Naika’s case by the DCF found that her treatment “focused primarily on the symptoms of her trauma rather than addressing the trauma itself.”

“There is little we can say that adequately describes the sorrow we still feel today from the loss of Naika,” Carroll said in a statement. “It is even more exacerbated by the information that was learned during the course of the [Critical Incident Rapid Response Team] investigation – that this is a child who endured great trauma in her life and despite many service interventions, we were not able to put the pieces back together to prevent her from taking her own life in such a public forum.”

But Talenfeld said he thinks the blame has been shifted from the DCF to Caze.

“I believe department is deflecting blame on the grieving mother instead of accepting the responsibility of the failure of its privatized agencies,” he said.

After the CIRRT investigation, Carroll said changes to be implemented immediately include: Deploy a peer review team to review communication, information sharing, and transparency within the local system of care; Develop and provide training on mental health literacy for DCF child protective investigators, case managers, and foster parents; Develop training for foster parents on the use of social media by children in their care and the warning signs of inappropriate internet behavior.