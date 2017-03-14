State Files Lawsuit Against Feds on Refugee Resettlements

Raina Wol, 8, Alex Mathiang, 6, Ronda Wol, 7, Atem Mathiang, 8, and Moses Mathiang, 10, from left, watch TV together at the Kowat-Wol home in Maryville, Tenn., on June 27, 2014. All are children of refugees who fled civil war in Sudan. Adam Lau / AP

Since Tennessee opted out of the program in 2008, the

Tennessee Office for Refugees has administered refugee resettlements instead of the state. The office is a department within the Catholic Charities of Tennessee funded by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

A 2013 study by the Joint Government Operations Legislative Advisory Committee found that refugees contributed $633,359,700 to the state from 1990 to 2012 through tax collections.

“The sales tax is the primary funding for the state. The people of Tennessee are engaging in funding the state, no matter their status. Refugee resettlement has done a lot of good for a lot of people for many years,” said Rick Musacchio, director of communications for Dioceses of Nashville, a branch of the Catholic Charities of Tennessee.

Civil rights groups in the state are also speaking out against the lawsuit, branding it as everything from “unjust and wrong” to an attack on Muslims.

Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, called the lawsuit “an attack on vulnerable families fleeing from terrorism.”

“This lawsuit exemplifies and fuels the growing hostility toward Muslims that extends all the way to the White House and President Trump’s statements that he wants to ban Muslims,” she said in a

statement. “Cruel attempts to stop the resettlement of refugees blame the victims for the very terror they are trying to escape.”

For the past year, Tennessee has been embroiled in controversy over the issue of refugees. Tennessee Republicans spent much of 2016 pushing for a

resolution ordering the state’s attorney general, Herbert Slatery III, to sue the federal government over the refugee resettlement program. The resolution passed without Gov. Bill Haslam’s signature in May 2016, but Slatery did not take action.

In a statement to NBC News regarding Monday’s lawsuit, the governor’s press secretary Jennifer Donnals said, “The governor’s position on this has not changed since last year when he let the resolution that allows the General Assembly to file a lawsuit take effect without his signature.”

The litigation also names as defendants two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price