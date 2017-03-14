Republican Cities Fight 'Sanctuary City' Term

Pedestrians stand in front of Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco on Dec. 29, 2015. Bloomberg via Getty Images

But many others, most notably those in red states, are left confused when anti-immigration groups call them out using the phrase “sanctuary cities,” said William Stock, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Further complicating the debate is the fact that ICE ‘s requests to city and county officials to detain people are not mandatory. Several

federal courts have ruled the requests are unconstitutional, immigration policy experts said.

“They are not based on probable cause and in many cases a county held someone who ended up being legal,” Blazer said. “Holding individuals based only on a request raises a host of legal questions.”

Which is why many jurisdictions, like Wapello County, Iowa, require a warrant, or some form of judicial authority to hold someone.

“We are following the law and doing what we have always done,” said Tony Hampton, sheriff of Scott County in Kentucky, which also

voted for Trump, and requires ICE produce a warrant to detain someone.

“I don’t consider us a sanctuary city, and it’s not fair that others do simply because we follow the rules,” he said.

Butler County, Kansas, which voted

almost 70 percent for Trump, also found itself on the Center for Immigration Studies’ “sanctuary city” map because of the requirement of obtaining a warrant to detain.

“I don’t want to put anybody in my jail on hunch, and get sued later,” said Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet. “There has never been any explanation of what it means to be a sanctuary city so it’s not clear.”

According to

data compiled by Immigrant Legal Resource Center though Freedom of Information Act requests, 16 percent of counties analyzed in states that voted for Trump either require a warrant for detention or will not notify ICE on release dates of individuals in their custody.

Franklin County, Iowa changed its policy on requests from ICE to detain people just three days after Trump’s inauguration.

“We used to not hold for ICE but now we do,” said Franklin County Sheriff Linn Larson. “I don’t see anything in Iowa state law that says who I can pick and choose to work in the federal government,” he said.

While he maintains that the policy has nothing to do with Trump and that it was something he would have done regardless of election outcome, he did say several individuals in the county expressed concern that the county was deemed “sanctuary” prior to the policy change.

The president has made clear that he will be cracking down on these towns without “any real illumination on the matter,” Blazer said. “It’s easier to confuse and pressure localities into following what you want.”