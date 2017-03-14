Populist Tide Sweeps Mainstream Politicians Toward Far-Right

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders (center) poses with a supporter on Saturday. MARCEL VAN HOORN / EPA

Her social media presence and complaints about crime and public displays of Islamic faith have made her well-known in the neighborhood: During her conversation with NBC News, a young woman stopped to politely chastise her for damaging Ijburg’s reputation.

Lammers said she barely recognizes her own politics after travelling across the ideological spectrum. But her political journey and others like it have surprised mainstream politicians as much as she’s surprised herself — The Netherlands once had reputation for almost extreme tolerance and radical left-wing thought.

It’s because of that recent history that Rutte said he worries about complacency among the liberal voting public who still regard Wilders as an outsider who won’t win.

“My main point is where we thought Brexit would not happen, it happened. We thought the American elections would deliver a Clinton presidency. They didn’t,” Rutte said.

“My worry here in the Netherlands is that people think that this type of chaos cannot happen to the Netherlands because Geert Wilders is somewhat down in the polls,” he added. “But I am warning people it could still happen.”