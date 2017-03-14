Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker Off Somalia for 1st Time in 5 Years

Image: Map showing Somalia

A map showing the location of Somalia. Google Maps

It was not immediately clear who owned the ship.

A British-based spokeswoman for the European Union Naval Force operation off Somalia, Flt. Lt. Louise Tagg, confirmed that an incident involving an oil tanker had occurred and an investigation was underway.

Somalia’s Pirates Announce Return With Tanker Shootout

This would be the first commercial pirate attack off Somalia since 2012, Steed said.

Piracy off Somalia’s coast was once a serious threat to the global shipping industry. It has lessened in recent years after an international effort to patrol near the country, whose weak central government has been trying to assert itself after a quarter-century of conflict.

But

frustrations have been rising among local fishermen, including former pirates, at what they say are foreign fishermen illegally fishing in local waters.

Somali pirates usually hijack ships and crew for ransom. They don’t normally kill hostages unless they come under attack, including during rescue attempts.

