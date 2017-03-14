One Saudi Prince Gets Lunch With Trump, His Rival Gets a Medal

If you want to know which of two rival princes is winning the battle for power in Saudi Arabia, just look at who’s in Washington and who isn’t. Mohammed bin Salman, the 31-year-old deputy crown prince and defense minister, is at the White House today lunching with President Trump. Sources report there will be additional place settings for chief strategist Steve Bannon and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who’s been tasked with finding solutions to broader Middle East issues. Bin Salman is also expected to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo while in town. On the agenda, the continuing civil war in Yemen, the Iranian nuclear deal, and stabilizing world oil prices. Big talk at a big table. Compare that to the consolation prize Mohammed Bin Nayef, the 57-year-old crown prince and interior minister, received in late January. CIA Director Mike Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia to present MBN, a long-time U.S. favorite and counter-terror expert, with the George Tenet Award. According to the Saudi news agency, the award was given for “excellent intelligence performance, in the domain of counter-terrorism and his unbound contribution to realize world security and peace.” It sounds more like a gold watch. Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, left, talks with Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 9, 2015.

A New York pedophile who served nine years in prison for preying on underage girls has been busted again for allegedly convincing a 14-year-old to send him sexually explicit videos, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. David Ohnmacht, 36, who lives in a leafy suburb of Bedford, was prohibited from having a computer while on parole, but that ended in November. That’s when, authorities say, he began communicating with a North Carolina girl through Instagram, posing as a 19-year-old and sending her sex toys to use in videos. “David Ohnmacht allegedly convinced a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit videos of herself and threatened to release it to her friends if she did not send more,” said Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Ohnmacht faces a minimum of 35 years in prison and a maximum of 50 if convicted of the new charges, which include engaging in sex offense while a registered sex offender. Ohnmacht pleaded guilty in 2003 to molesting six girls he met through a series of kid-friendly jobs, including party DJ, camp counselor and ice-cream truck driver. When he was released in 2011 and moved back to his family’s home, sparking outrage among neighbors, he insisted he was no longer a threat. “I can’t drive. I’m restricted where I can go. I’m on a GPS ankle monitor. I have to report every time I move. I have a cellphone. I have to call my parole officer every time I move,” Ohnmacht told WCBS-TV at the time. “They are watching me.” The FBI is asking that anyone who had contact with someone using the Internet handles Dannyw290 or little.kitty.love contact law enforcement. A relative reached at Ohnmacht’s home declined to comment.

The U. S. is moving attack drones to South Korea, the military says, amid continuing concerns about North Korean missile tests. The Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems will be permanently stationed at Kunsan Air Base, 112 miles south of Seoul, United States Forces Korea spokesman Christopher Bush said in a statement, first reported by Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper. It’s part of a broader plan to deploy a company of the attack drones with every division in the U.S. Army, Bush said. The drones add “significant intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to U.S. Forces Korea and our ROK partners,” Bush said. A U.S. Army MQ-1C Warrior UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), or drone. U.S. Army

Deirdre M. Daly is getting a temporary exemption from the Trump administration’s mass firing of U.S. attorneys so she can hit a milestone. “I thank the Attorney General and the Administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October,” said Daly. Daly has served as U.S. Attorney since May 2013. From July 2010 to May 2013, she was the first assistant U.S. attorney. From 1985 to 1997, Daly was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, and later served as the Assistant-In-Charge of White Plains Office for three years. She also served as a law clerk to a a federal judge in the Southern District from 1984 to 1985. Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, speaks to the media in 2014. Mike Segar / Reuters, file

The White House sought to clarify on Monday President Donald Trump’s wiretapping allegations against former President Barack Obama — an attempt at course correction that comes roughly after a week of media headlines about the claims. “He doesn’t really think that president went up and tapped his phones personally,” White House press Sean Spicer told reporters during the daily press briefing. “The president used the word wiretap in quotes, to mean broadly, surveillance, and other activities.” Spicer said. Spicer’s comments mark the first time the White House has sought to broaden the definition of the unsubstantiated surveillance that Trump alleged over a week ago on Twitter. President Trump posited that Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower in the weeks before the November election, using quotation marks around the words “wire tapping” and likening the situation to “Nixon/Watergate.” Prior to Monday, the White House did not directly answer reporters’ questions on what informed the president’s tweets. “The president was very clear in his Tweet, that it was you know ‘wiretapping.’ That spans a whole host of surveillance types of options,” Spicer said. Asked if when the president says something Americans and the media can trust it to be real, Spicer shot back: “If he’s not joking, of course.” The comments come on the same day as a House intelligence committee deadline requesting information regarding the president’s wiretapping allegations. President Trump ignored questions Monday about if the Department of Justice would comply with intelligence committees’ requests to provide relevant wiretap claim evidence.

A security researcher has identified what may be the first component of a CIA hacking tool released on the internet since WikiLeaks released nearly 9,000 CIA hacking documents on the web Tuesday. The component, posted on the website of researcher Marc Maiffret, was apparently recovered from one of the released documents, said cyber security expert Andrew Komarov, chief intelligence officer of the security firm InfoArmor. Komarov said the component could potentially be used to extract data from a victim online or for data delivery through covert channels, since its functionality is much more about stealth than aggression. Typically, such implants are used for long-term covert victim monitoring. “It is professionally written,” said Komarov, “which may demonstrate a pretty serious level of malware development.” He said it looked like a component that could have been used in “malware distribution operations” by the CIA. Komarov said he believed no other tools from the WikiLeaks release had yet been identified.

The price for making illegal entry into the U.S. across the Mexican border has gotten a whole lot steeper in a hurry, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration document obtained by NBC News. As recently as last November, undocumented immigrants were being charged $3,500 to be smuggled into the U.S. through the rugged terrain that links Mexico to Arizona. Two months and a few executive orders later, that cost has ballooned to $8,000, according to the DEA document. Those entering the U.S. through border crossings using fake documents are being charged more than $12,000. The higher cost of illegal immigration come as Department of Homeland Security boss John Kelly said the number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico tumbled 40 percent — from 31,578 to 18,762 — between January and February of this year. Officials can’t precisely account for the change but say extensive press coverage may be leading many in Mexico and Central America to delay or abandon plans to head north.

When new national security adviser H.R. McMaster moved into his White House digs several weeks ago, he inherited a number of staffers from his predecessor’s 24-day tenure. The holdovers had been drawn from a number of streams: Trump loyalists, transition and campaign officials, and others who were trusted by the departed national security advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Some are in senior positions: K.T. McFarland, the deputy national security adviser; chief of staff Keith Kellogg; Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman; and Victoria Coates, the senior director for strategic assessments. Officials in the intelligence community and the corridors of the White House have a collective nickname for all of the Flynn holdovers. The ‘Flynn Stones,’ as in, “They’re a page right out of history. “ For now, the senior Flynn Stones and those in lesser positions are expected to stay on board as McMaster settles in. Also, the NSC staff has not yet been filled out with political appointees, those who share the president’s foreign policy beliefs. In the meantime, the desks have have been filled with assignees from the intelligence community and elsewhere. In the short term, say current and former national security officials, McMaster needs all the help he can get. Longer term, intelligence officials think that Kellogg is the most likely of the Flynn holdovers to survive. McFarland, in the words of one, may find herself serving the administration in another capacity, perhaps as an “ambassador to some nice place.” Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland poses at her home in New York, on Mar 6, 2006. JASON DECROW / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A new report in a counterterrorism journal delves into the role of terrorism’s “virtual entrepreneurs” — jihadis, usually tied to ISIS, who use social media and encrypted apps like Telegram to encourage and direct radicalized Westerners. Using court documents, the researchers found that nearly one in five U.S. terror plots between 2014 and 2017 involved digital communication with one of these figures. The percentage was even higher for European plots, the authors wrote in the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point’s Sentinel journal. Although a number of key entrepreneurs who were part of an ISIS-linked cabal in Syria called the Legion have been killed, the report concludes this “outsourcing of terrorism” is a threat that won’t go away. You can read the full report here.