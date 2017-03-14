Ohio Coroner Gets Death Trailer for Overdoses

Image: The Ohio Department of Health has loaned a mass casualty trailer to the Stark County coroner's office

The Ohio Department of Health has loaned a mass casualty trailer to the Stark County coroner's office for use as a temporary morgue.

And, Walters said, it’s not just a Stark County problem. “It’ been happening in all the counties around us,” he said.

Indeed it is.

Coroners in the counties of Ashtabula and Cuyahoga (which is where Cleveland is located) have had to deploy the trailers when their morgues became too jammed, he said.

The medical examiner in Summit County (where Akron is located) asked the Ohio Health Department to send one over last summer when there was a spike in drug overdoses, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

And down in Montgomery County, the local coroner appealed for help to funeral home directors in Dayton when his morgue became too jammed with bodies.

Just this year alone, there are been 90 overdose deaths in Stark County and 109 in Cuyahoga County, according to the Akron newspaper.

This is also not a problem limited to Ohio. Fueled by cheap prices, the number of heroin-involved deaths nearly quadrupled nationwide between 2002 and 2013,

federal health officials have reported.

In 2015, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported West Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Ohio and Rhode Island had the

highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the country.

But the situation in rust belt states like Ohio, where the drug overdose rate in 2015 (the most recent federal figures available) was 29.9 per 100,000 people, is especially dire.

Last September, police in East Liverpool desperate to stem the tide tried to scare local addicts straight by

posting online graphic photos of a couple overdosing in a van while a 4-year-old sits in a back seat.

Image: This cold-storage mass casualty trailer can hold up to 18 bodies

