Muslim Headscarf Ban by Employers Ruled Legal in Europe

Islamic headscarves have become an issue in this week’s Dutch elections. Peter Dejong / AP

However, the court ruled in the second case that an employer could not cite customers’ preferences not to be served by a worker in a headscarf as way to avoid discrimination law.

The case in involved a French software designer, Asma Bougnaoui, who was fired in 2008 after a customer complained she was wearing a veil.

“The willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the services of that employer provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered a genuine and determining occupational requirement,” the ECJ said.

In 2013,

Coptic Christian Nadia Eweida, from London, won a case at the parallel European Court of Human Rights after she was banned by British Airways from wearing a visible cross while in uniform. The court ruled the airline had failed to strike a balance between corporate image and articles 9 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights which protect “freedom of thought, conscience and religion” and prohibit religious discrimination.

Last summer, some cities in France — including the seaside resort of Cannes —

banned burkinis, the full-body swimsuits worn by some Muslim women, from beaches. The move came after the terror attack in Nice where more than 80 people died.