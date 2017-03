MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colon cancer is one of the most common, but also the most curable types of cancer.

Dr. Drew Honaker, from Navicent Health came on to talk about how important getting checked is.

He says if you begin to feel abdominal pain, have bloody stool, fatigue and unintended weight loss, you should get checked.

The most common screening procedure is a colonoscopy. If you’re African American, Dr. Honaker suggests getting a colonoscopy at age 45. Others should get one at 50.