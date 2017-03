The firearms were destined to be sold to terror groups or gangs in Spain, France and Belgium. Spanish national police

Spain’s national police, who worked with cross-border authority Europol on the operation, said the gang “exploited legal loopholes and legislative differences between E.U. countries to divert guns from legal suppliers.” They used a workshop to re-brand and reactivate the weapons, which were “being made ready for sale to terrorist groups and organized crime,” police said.