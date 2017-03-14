Hancock County Board of Education faces suspension hearing

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The state board of education has scheduled a suspension hearing for the Hancock County Board of Education on May 4th.

The hearing will determine if the board will recommend the removal of the board of education to the governor.

the state board sent 41NBC a summary of the district’s progress on eight priorities from October 2015 to September of 2016.

The accreditation company AdvancED made its assessment and found eight ways the district needed to improve.

Of the eight, the district met three adequately and only partially met two.

AdvancED deemed the remaining three as not met.

However, Superintendent Dr. Charles Culver responded to the report, says “…The Hancock County School District has implemented remarkable and positive changes in its governance structure with an updated and publicly available policy manual, a set of guidelines for board members and the superintendent to work more effectively together, a new strategic plan, meetings which run more smoothly and avoid the appearance of dissension and chaos…”

The hearing will be Thursday, May 4th.