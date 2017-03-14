Dog Of The Week: River

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – River is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is a 10-year-old Yorkie who was rescued from Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare. River gets along well with other dogs but needs to be monitored around other children because of how thing her legs are.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels took her in and shaved her hair, which was overgrown and messy. She says River was in poor condition.

River is sweet and playful. Brabham is surprised River has so much energy for an older dog.

If you’d like to adopt River, or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head over to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.