American Kidnapped by 'Unidentified Militia Group' in Africa

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Michael Sharp

Michael Sharp Courtesy John Sharp

Officials confirmed Monday that the team had disappeared in the country’s Kasai Central province — although it was unclear when exactly the incident took place.

“Sadly, it is true,” John Sharp told NBC News by phone. “At one point [during the journey], they were surprised, confronted and taken.”

Michael Sharp was abducted along with a Swedish U.N. worker named Zahida Katalan, three local drivers and a translator, Congo’s government and a U.N. official told The Associated Press.

The kidnap victim’s father, who is a 65-year-old professor at Hesston College in Kansas, said he had been given the same information.

Related:

Inside the Green Berets’ Hunt for One of World’s Most Brutal Warlords

John Sharp said his son was working as a coordinator with the United Nations Group of Experts for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“He and a colleague, another member of a group of experts, and four Congolese people were together,” he said. “Three were drivers, one a translator and they were going on a mission, we don’t know what that mission was.”

Image: Kasai Central in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Two people arrested for kidnapping, robbing man in Macon
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Canada's Answer to Girl Scouts Axes All U.S. Travel Over Trump Ban
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Republican Cities Fight 'Sanctuary City' Term
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»