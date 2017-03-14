Adoption ministry raising money, celebrating with “Ladies Night Out”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Covenant Care Services, an adoption-based Christian ministry is calling all ladies out to its annual fundraiser, “Ladies Night Out.”

No one is more excited than Heather Senter, Volunteer Coordinator at Covenant Care. She came on 41Today to talk about the event and Covenant Care’s mission.

Featured at this year’s “Ladies Night Out” is award-winning singer and songwriter Babbie Mason.

There are lots of great door prizes, plus delicious desserts (including cheesecake). Senter says its a great way to have some fun and fellowship.

“Ladies Night Out”, benefiting Covenant Care, is Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Tickets are $20 and must be bought in advance. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.covenantcareadoptions.com/event/ladies-night-babbie-mason/.