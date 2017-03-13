Two More PSU Admins Plead Guilty in Sandusky Scandal

Former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, and former athletic director Tim Curley, right. AP

Sandusky, a longtime Paterno assistant, is currently serving a 60 year sentence in prison for molesting 10 boys.

One of his sons,

Jeffrey Sandusky, was recently arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Last May,

NBC reported that as many as six assistant Penn State coaches allegedly witnessed “inappropriate behavior” between Sandusky and boys going as far back as the 1970s. But it was unclear if any of the men made a report to higher-ups before the sex-abuse scandal erupted in 2011.

The documents cited in the NBC report also revealed that a child allegedly told Paterno he had been molested by Sandusky back in 1976.

That is a quarter century before Paterno acknowledged hearing from McQueary about Sandusky in a shower with a child.

Paterno died in January 2012, several months after he was fired amid allegations that he knew about Sandusky’s abuses and failed to act.

His family has insisted that Paterno did nothing wrong. But a

university-sanctioned report later concluded the legendary coach was aware of allegations against Sandusky as early as 1998 but refused to remove him from the program.

Penn State coach Joe Paterno stands on the field before his team’s NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. on Oct. 22, 2011. Jim Prisching / AP, file