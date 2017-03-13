Two Die in Stampede as 350,000 Fans Show Up for Rock Concert

By:
Submitted:

Image: Indio Solari

Indio Solari performs at Saturday night’s concert. Reuters

Solari halted his performance several times, calling from the stage for security to help people who were stuck in the stampede and appeared to be fainting.

Some 350,000 fans showed up for the concert, Mayor Ezequiel Galli told a news conference.

He said the event had been organized to handle less than half that number, and that it would be up to the justice system to decide who is to blame for the disaster.

“What happened was total chaos,” he said. “It just got away from us.”

“No one imagined that this many people would show up,” the mayor added, saying that by mid-afternoon some 100,000 vehicles, or one for every city resident, had arrived for the show.

Image: Fans at Indio Solari concert in Olavarria, Argentina

