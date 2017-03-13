Syria's Children 'Hit Rock Bottom' in 2016: UNICEF

Image: Aftermath of barrel bomb attack in Aleppo, Syria

Volunteers rescue a boy from rubble following a barrel bomb attack on the Syrian city of Aleppo on Nov. 24, 2016. Ameer Alhalbi / AFP – Getty Images

It also found that 851 children had been recruited to fight in the war, more than double the number in 2015.

UNICEF said kids were being forced into combat roles, including acting as prison guards and even executioners or suicide bombers.

After six years of war, nearly 6 million children now depend on humanitarian assistance, with almost half forced to flee their homes, the “Hitting Rock Bottom” report added.

UNICEF said that the data included in the report comprised solely of verified cases, and that the actual scale of the suffering documented was likely to be higher.

“The depth of suffering is unprecedented. Millions of children in Syria come under attack on a daily basis, their lives turned upside down,” said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. “Each and every child is scarred for life with horrific consequences on their health, well-being, and future.”

The report also documented how, in addition to the threats to their physical safety, children were being denied education by the conflict, or being forced to risk life and limb in order to attempt to attend school.

There were 87 attacks on schools or education personnel last year, and 225 children were killed at or near school. One-third of schools in Syria are destroyed, damaged, sheltering displaced people or being used for military purposes.

Image: Syrian children play during a sandstorm in Aleppo

