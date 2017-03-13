Salvation Army in need of blankets for cold weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s cold weather coming to Macon the next few days. That’s why the Salvation Army is opening up its doors for anyone needing a place to stay warm.

But they need the help from residents. They’re expecting an influx of people tonight and the next few nights. So if you have any extra blankets that you’re willing to donate, they’d be more than grateful.

“We did have a nice donation come in this afternoon of fifty blankets. We could certainly use another 50,” said Salvation Army Social Service Director Naomi Ladson.

Ladson says they’ve got limited space left at their facility. Last night 145 people showed up but that anyone still needing a place is welcome.

“If anyone out there needs to come in, they need to come in even if they aren’t homeless,” she continued.

You can go to their location on 1955 Broadway Ave and the transportation authority will take you to another warming center in the area.