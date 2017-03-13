Obama Books to Be Published Worldwide

The publishing of the upcoming books by Barack and Michelle Obama will be a global event.

Penguin Random House announced Monday that it has lined up publishers from Ireland to South Africa for the two books, to be released by the Crown imprint in the U.S. and Canada.

Titles and release dates have not been announced.

The advance from Penguin Random House for the former president and first lady, whose popularity extends well beyond the U.S., is widely believed to be tens of millions of dollars.

Penguin Random House acquired the books jointly last month.

The publisher has Spanish-language editions planned for Spain, Mexico and several countries in South America. English editions will come out in the United Kingdom, Australia, India and elsewhere. Deals for other countries are still pending.