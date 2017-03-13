Nor'easter Could Dump More Than a Foot of Snow

You may be done with winter — but winter isn’t done with many of you.

A mighty nor’easter will likely dump more than a foot of snow on most of the Northeast, potentially snarling air travel and throwing major cities into chaos.

“We’re not kidding with this. This is not some sort of joke,” said Kait Parker, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. “This is a major storm.”

Parts of eight states, including New York City, were under a National Weather Service blizzard warning from late Monday through Tuesday evening — and the rest of the Northeast has been alerted about nasty weather, too.

An army of snow plows and other equipment marched onto the streets in the New York sunshine ahead of the winter wallop, which is expected to kick off late in the evening with light snow, intensifying overnight into early Tuesday.

The heftiest snowfall is expected to blanket the East on Tuesday morning, holding steady through the afternoon, with snowfall as much as 2 to 4 inches an hour.

“The winds are going to be blowing up over 60 miles an hour, which means your visibility is going to be next to nothing,” Parker said.

And when the snow combines with wind gusts of 55 mph to 70 mph, there’s also the potential for power failures, falling trees and traffic mishaps.

“This is when the snow will be falling so hard and blowing around so much, cars and trucks will be at risk of getting stranded,” NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said.

The storm could drop 18 inches of snow or more on New York City, with fierce gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph.

With above-ground transit service scheduled to be suspended at 4 a.m. ET, Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded with chilly New Yorkers to keep off the roads so sanitation crews and first responders can do their jobs.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency statewide, activated 2,000 National Guard personnel and told non-essential state employees to stay home Tuesday.

“It’s a good day to stay home,” Cuomo said late Monday afternoon. “It’s going to be a dangerous, dangerous situation.”

In Connecticut, Gov. Dannel Malloy banned travel statewide beginning at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday.

New York, Boston and Philadelphia all said schools would be closed Tuesday. The federal Office of Personnel Management said it would wait until 3 a.m. Tuesday to decide whether federal offices in the Washington, D.C., area would close.

Snow plows are mounted on sanitation trucks Monday afternoon in anticipation of a major winter storm Monday night in Brooklyn, New York. Mark Lennihan / AP

Boston and Philadelphia could get slammed by 12 to 18 inches of snow. Crews in Philly were already tending to some roadways over the weekend, and forecasters expect they’ll have their work cut out for them in the coming days.

The nor’easter could throw a wrench in air travel from major airports along huge swaths of Interstate 95, from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas up to Boston. By 6 p.m. ET, more than 1,750 arrivals and departures had been canceled at major Northeast and Midwest airports, and almost 700 more had been delayed

.

More than 2,400 of Tuesday’s arrivals and departures were canceled at the three major New York City-area airports area — among more than 5,000 that were already called off across the Northeast.

Delta, American and United airlines said they would wave rebooking fees for mid-Atlantic and Northeast airports. The chaos at East Coast travel hubs could create a ripple effect through the rest of the country, potentially disrupting departures out of Chicago O’Hare International and other airports in the middle and western thirds of the country.

The looming storm is surely unwelcome news for many in the region, who were enjoying springlike temps a few days ago and were hoping the storms were done for the season.

“This will be our 12th plowing storm this year. We budget for eight,” Steve Earley, public services director in Portland, Maine,

told New England Cable News. “It’s been a busy winter, for sure.”

At Rocky’s Hardware in Agawam, Massachusetts, meanwhile, Joe Beaudry picked up a snow blower, shovels and a roof rake because you can never really be sure the storms are over.

“With New England, you never know,” Beaudry told

NBC station WWLP of Springfield. “We could get one in April.”