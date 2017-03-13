New Arthritis Treatment Could be a 'Game Changer'

A new treatment for a common kind of arthritis could be life-changing for millions of Americans who suffer from the disease.

It’s synthetic cartilage — made with the same material as a contact lens — that acts as a cushion for the joint. Nichelle Perry opted to try it after her arthritis became so bad that she could barely put shoes on, let alone walk. Six months after her surgery, she’s already back in the gym.

“This is a revolutionary type of product that potentially is a lifelong solution to a lot of patients to maintain motion and decrease the pain that they’re suffering from,” Dr. Selene Parekh told NBC News.

Arthritis affects 54 million Americans — mostly women — and that number is growing every year.

Many cases are simply treated with pain killers, but this implant is giving a lot of people hope for a more permanent solution.

So far, doctors in the United States only use it for big toes, but European doctors are already using it in knees and thumbs.

Data about use of the implant so far shows pain reduction in 91 percent of patients, and more than 100 percent improvement in their ability to play sports and participate in other mobile activities.

Parekh summed it up: “This is a game changer.”