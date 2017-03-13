Middle Georgia Food Bank sets up food pantries in Macon high schools

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Food Bank is expanding on its back pack program for elementary school students and starting a food assistance program for high school students.

They’re setting up food pantries in six high schools in Macon-Bibb County, which will provide larger portion sizes of food to high schoolers.

“We recognize that they eat a little bit more and have larger portions that they’re expecting,” said Capacity Development Officer Lisa Franklin.

Franklin says the food pantries will cut costs significantly for the food bank because of the larger portions.

“We felt that a school pantry that offers full size portions would be a better solution than providing double or triple the amount than say the average backpack program,” she added.

Northeast High School, Central High School, Southwest High School, Rutland High School, Westside High School, and Howard High School are the schools currently participating in the food pantry program.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Middle Georgia Food Bank cuts ribbon on new 4000 sq. foot freezer
Read More»
High school students from across Middle Georgia learned about what Central Georgia Technical College has to offer Friday at the CGTC building on Anthony Road in Macon.
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
CGTC shows high school students possibilities at Senior Day
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Hartley Elementary hosts ‘vocabulary parade’ in preparation for Georgia Milestone Test
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»