Middle Georgia Food Bank sets up food pantries in Macon high schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Food Bank is expanding on its back pack program for elementary school students and starting a food assistance program for high school students.

They’re setting up food pantries in six high schools in Macon-Bibb County, which will provide larger portion sizes of food to high schoolers.

“We recognize that they eat a little bit more and have larger portions that they’re expecting,” said Capacity Development Officer Lisa Franklin.

Franklin says the food pantries will cut costs significantly for the food bank because of the larger portions.

“We felt that a school pantry that offers full size portions would be a better solution than providing double or triple the amount than say the average backpack program,” she added.

Northeast High School, Central High School, Southwest High School, Rutland High School, Westside High School, and Howard High School are the schools currently participating in the food pantry program.