Macon-Bibb Commissioner looks to keep, improve Bowden Golf Course

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners recently discussed the future of one of the city’s historic places.

But one commissioner says she’s sure Bowden Golf course isn’t going anywhere.

“I would definitely like to see the greens improved,” said golfer Michael Alexander.

Even on a cold, windy day in March, Alexander’s out hitting a few at Bowden Golf Course.

“Sometimes they have dirt spots on the green that you know, wouldn’t hurt to improve,” said Alexander.

But he says the course would benefit from a few enhancements.

“You know you see improvements at different parts of the year but just to shore it up for the whole year,” said Alexander. “That would be beneficial.”

He even mentioned making sure it was listed on a popular golf app called GolfNow, which is for players searching for a course.

“What it is is it’s an app that you type in your general location and from there they’ll give you like golf courses around the area,” said Alexander.

Fortunately for Alexander and other golfers, the Macon-Bibb Commission wants to help.

“I think that the overwhelming majority of people are not in favor of even discussing selling Bowden Golf Course,” said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Bowden is in Lucas’s district.

“What we need to do is a thorough evaluation of what’s offered at Bowden and come up with a list of things we can do to enhance what we have at Bowden,” said Lucas.

The commission talked about selling the course or possibly letting a private company run the course, but Lucas wants to keep it–even if it’s not a money maker.

“To do a survey to see why people play there, why people don’t play there,” said Lucas. “I think that’s where we start.”

She says most recreation facilities don’t make money, but people enjoy them–so she wants to put money into the course.

“We have a category in the new SPLOST that’s facilities, and certainly Bowden Golf Course falls under public facilities,” said Lucas.