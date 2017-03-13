Ex-Michigan Official Gets Probation in Flint Water Probe

FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan health official who didn’t tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease during Flint’s water scandal was sentenced to probation Monday and ordered to write an apology to residents.

Corinne Miller is now retired as Michigan’s director of disease control. She pleaded no contest last summer to willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor, and wasn’t expected to get a jail sentence. But the letter of apology was a surprise.

It’s “perfectly appropriate in this case,” Judge Jennifer Manley said.

In her plea agreement, Miller said she was aware of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area when the city was using a different water source, but she didn’t report it to the general public. There were nearly 100 cases in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015.

During that time, Flint, population roughly 100,000, was drawing water from the Flint River but not treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead leached from old pipes and fixtures, and the water supply was contaminated.

Some experts have linked the water to Legionnaires’, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. People can get sick if they inhale mist or vapor, typically from cooling systems.

