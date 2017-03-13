Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested in Peach County

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee (41NBC/WMGT) – Police have arrested two suspects wanted in an attempted kidnapping that happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Tennessee.

Dennis Ruland, 19, attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old biological daughter from his ex-girlfriend at a Sonic restaurant after he followed them there.

He was arrested Monday around 1:07 p.m. after his vehicle, a 2013 black Ford Escape, was spotted at a Pilot Gas Station off of Exit 146 near Byron. Peach County and Byron police officers surrounded the vehicle and took the suspects into custody.

Aside from Ruland, 19-year-old Teresea Silva was also placed under arrest.

A police report from the Springfield Police Department states that after snatching the child from the mother, he attempted to escape in a vehicle stashed a short distance away. He also displayed a weapon, a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun and fired it toward the mother.

She continued to fight with Ruland, eventually freeing herself and the child from his vehicle as he slowed down at an intersection 7 miles from the initial scene. The mother had been struck in the head by Ruland using the weapon.

A witness called 911 after seeing the mother and child leap from the vehicle. They were both taken to the hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.

Ruland was already wanted by police for aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, theft, domestic assault, and criminal trespassing. All of these charges stemmed from prior interactions with the victim.