Around the World, Supporters March for Tibet to Mark Rebellion Anniversary

Demonstrators pass through Times Square on Friday, March 10, 2017, shouting slogans such as, “Free Tibet” and “Allow media in Tibet,” while passing out pamphlets on the history of Tibetan National Uprising Day. Courtesy of Students for a Free Tibet

At the New York City rally, several thousand demonstrators marched from Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge to the United Nations, where speakers addressed the crowd, according to Sonamtso, who asked that her last name not be published because she still has family in Tibet.

Waving Tibetan flags and carrying handmade signs calling for a free Tibet, marchers flanked by New York City police officers navigated busy city sidewalks as they made their way to the Chinese consulate on Twelfth Avenue on the West Side of Manhattan.

Outside, more speakers addressed the crowd, Sonamtso said. One of the themes this year, she said, was to call for free media in Tibet, an autonomous region of China. Freedom House, a nonprofit,

labeled Tibet “not free” as of 2017.

“The common sentiment was how important it is for Tibetans and our supporters to continue staying resilient and for us to continue resisting,” Sonamtso said.

The march in New York was supposed to end with a candlelight vigil in Jackson Heights, Queens, home to a large Tibetan community, but it was cancelled because of inclement weather.

That, however, did not squelch the message of participants.

“We as people who live in the quote free world, it’s our responsibility to stand up for our brothers and sisters and amplify their voices from inside of Tibet,” Sonamtso said.

