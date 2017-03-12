Why Put Babies in Boxes Instead of Cribs?

Dolores Peterson and her 3-month-old daughter, Ariabella, in a box that doubles as a crib at their home in Camden, New Jersey, on March 6. Matt Rourke / AP

Proponents of baby boxes say the combination of educational tools and free resources will bring America’s infant mortality rate closer to those found in wealthy Nordic countries.

The U.S. saw a drastic decline in its infant mortality rate since 1994, when the CDC launched its

“Back to Sleep” campaign urging parents to have their infants sleep on their backs rather than stomachs, but disadvantaged groups still tend to be affected by SIDS more. From 2010 to 2013, black infants suffered SIDS at double the rate of white infants.

Have baby boxes made an impact?

In Finland, baby boxes have had a dramatic impact. When the program launched in 1949, the government gave mothers a choice: They could either receive 140 euros or a baby box stuffed with child care products worth more than the cash.

In the 1930s, the country’s infant mortality rate was 65 deaths per 1,000 infants. Beginning in 1949, that number has shrank to 3.5 deaths per 1,000 births. Comparatively, the United States had an infant mortality rate of about 5.8 deaths per 1,000 births in

2016.

The United States’ higher infant mortality rate compared to some European countries is driven “almost entirely” by infant deaths among lower socioeconomic groups after they leave the hospital, according to

one University of Chicago study. Other factors may include poorer health insurance coverage and maternal education.

What else can be done to curb infant mortality rates?

Some experts argue that policies geared toward better post neonatal care for mothers of low socioeconomic status would be most effective in combating the U.S. infant mortality rate.

Universal home nurse visits, available in a number of European countries such as Finland and Austria, are one option. The Affordable Care Act pays for a number of similar programs, such as the Nurse Family Partnership located in New York.

The

program, which sought to rein in infant deaths in the U.S., provides low-income, first-time mothers with registered nurses who visit their homes to provide assistance and child health education for mothers. The visits continue until the child turns 2. A 2014 study released by the group found that participants “had lower rates of preventable child mortality from birth until age 20.”