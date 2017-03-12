Who Is Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' Donald Trump?

Dutch politician Geert Wilders speaks Sunday at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest in Garland, Texas, in May 2015. Mike Stone / Reuters

Mohamed Rabbae, chairman of the moderate National Moroccan Council, called the comments racist and discriminatory, while Wilders defended them as “freedom of expression.” A judge said they were “crude and denigrating” — but not tantamount to incitement.

In December, Wilders was convicted by a three-judge panel of inciting discrimination and insulting a group of Moroccans after leading a political rally where he posed this question, T

he New York Times reported: “Do you want more or fewer Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?” “Fewer, fewer, fewer,” the crowd chanted. Wilders then replied: “We’ll take care of it.”

The judges acquitted Wilders of inciting hatred, however, and imposed no fine, The Times reported.

Wilders, who is appealing the decision, was also once banned from entering Britain, although he later sued and the decision was overturned.

Prime Minister Wilders?

Even if Wilders loses Wednesday — recent polls show him trailing his centrist opponent, Prime Minister Mark Rutte — he appears to have already swung this famously tolerant, left-wing country to the right. Rutte, for instance, published a full-page newspaper ad interpreted as a clear threat to immigrants. “Act normal or go away,” he wrote. The prime minister has been even more blunt, saying: “My primary feeling is, ‘piss off, go back to Turkey.'”

Rutte has denied stealing Wilders’ anti-immigrant messages — “I’m fighting my own agenda,” he said — but right-wing voters aren’t buying it.

“I don’t think it’s authentic,” Xandra Lammers told NBC News. “He’s swimming with the waves of Geert Wilders.”