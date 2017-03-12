Trump Voters Hit Hardest by Health Care Plan

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Even among younger individuals, counties that voted for Trump are more likely to see a decrease in aid with the tax credits in the new House healthcare plan. The subsidy would decline among 40-year-olds with incomes of $40,000 a year in 16 percent of Trump counties. They would decline in only 9 percent of Clinton counties.

One big force driving these differences is higher premiums in Trump counties, which tend to be more rural. Rural communities tend to have fewer insurers, less competition and higher rates.

The tax credits proposed in the House bill are flat, meaning that a 60-year-old earning $40,000 would get the same tax credit regardless of where he or she lives — $4,000.

Under the Affordable Care Act, subsidies are determined by a formula that considers income and the local cost of coverage. That can make a real difference, particularly for those living in swing states.

In Las Vegas, that same 60-year-old would qualify for an annual federal subsidy of $4,380, according to the KFF report. But in rural Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, the available federal subsidy is $11,150.

The net impact: In Northumberland, where Trump won 69 percent of the vote, that 60-year-old could be paying $7,150 more for health insurance under the new House Bill. In Clark County, Nevada (home of Las Vegas), which Hillary Clinton won with 52 percent of the vote, the same person would pay $380 more.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New Surveillance Video Casts Doubts on Michael Brown Case
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Who Is Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' Donald Trump?
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Joe Biden Takes On Cancer, the 'Only Bipartisan Thing' Left
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»