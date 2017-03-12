'SNL' Sets Phasers to Blast With 'Trump' Meeting Aliens

Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, alongside Alex Moffat as Senator Al Franken (D-MN), Colin Jost and Michael Che for Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, March 11, 2017. Will Heath / NBC

The show then continued on the Trump administration train, taking aim at Jeff Sessions and the recent discovery that he had met with the Russian ambassador. Kate McKinnon reprised her role as the attorney general on “Weekend Update” alongside Democratic Sen. Al Franken as played by Alex Moffat.

The two are “actually great friends,” McKinnon, as Sessions, declares. While the attorney general took Franken white-water rafting, the senator shared “Jew stuff” like matzo ball soup and the word “schmear.”

Moffat took on the ho-hum style of Franken. “We had lunch at a deli,” he deadpans.

McKinnon and Moffat then engage in a back-and-forth in which the senator attempts to get the attorney general to “correct the record.”

Antics ensue, including a fake hand placed on the Bible, the different Southern pronunciations of “lawyer” and “liar” and an exploration of the different types of “maybes.”

The show also provided a sympathetic view of Trump supporters — albeit from a dog’s perspective.

Johansson, acting as a scientist, gives her dog Max the ability to speak with the invention of a dog translator. In front of a few supervisors, Max provides his coherent support for Trump, which is met poorly by those in the room.

“I like Trump — he’s my man,” the dog, voiced by Beck Bennett, says.

“Trump has issues, but one big change is [it’s] better than business as usual,” Max adds, pointing to the rise in the stock market, taxes and healthcare as reasons to support the new president.

“Trump is bad,” Johansson exclaims. “Trump is a racist.”

The others in the sketch were quick to agree with the criticism, one even brandishing a gun and threatening to put the dog down.

“You just assume because I’m a Trump supporter that I’m a xenophobic racist,” Max responds.

Luckily, the dog — played by a pug — is cute, Johansson says. The entire exchange then leads to an important moment of reflection.

“It’s okay, Max,” the actress says. “I love you no matter what. We just have to learn to respect each other’s point of view, I guess.”