Northeast Braces for Potentially Historic March Blizzard

Cherry blossoms are lit pink at sunrise in front of The Jefferson Memorial on March 24. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

This will impact travel throughout the Northeast and could cause power outages, which is something to be aware of.

“We have a lot of cold air in place for this nor’easter, so it makes the power outages a more serious situation because you’re dealing with cold weather plus wind that means wind chills in the teens,” said Pugh, adding that it will be approximately 10 degrees colder than average temperatures for March.

Don’t expect the weather conditions to change for the better after the storm either — the wintry chill is going to last for a while.

“Behind the system a lot of the Northeast will stay cold,” Pugh said. “It’s not like we have these great warm temperatures behind it — we’re going to stay chilly.”