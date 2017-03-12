Hoverboard Blaze Kills 3-Year-Old in First Such Fatality

Lt. Dennis DeVoe was killed while driving to a house fire in Harrisburg, Penn. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire

Dennis DeVoe, a firefighter, was also killed in a car crash while driving to the blaze.

Authorities later charged the other driver, Khanyae Kendall, 18, with driving under the influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle and other crimes.

“Our hearts are broken and we grieve for the loss of our brother,” he said.

In a statement, Enterline described DeVoe as a department leader.

More than 500,000 hoverboards

were recalled in July after the safety commission announced that the battery packs in eight Chinese-made models could overheat, catch fire and explode.

“We’ve concluded pretty definitively that these are not safe products the way they were designed,” Chairman Elliot Kaye said at the time.

It was unclear if fire investigators had determined the model that caused Friday night’s blaze. Enterline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wolfson said that hoverboard buyers should ensure they see markings showing the products meet “Underwriters Laboratories standard 2272” — the best fire prevention safety standard.

He added that recalled hoverboards should never be used, nor should the self-balancing scooters be charged overnight or without a fire extinguisher nearby.