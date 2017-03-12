Hoverboard Blaze Kills 2-Year-Old in First Such Fatality

A hoverboard-caused house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, killed a 2-year-old girl and critically injured two people. Eric Veronikis

It was unclear if fire investigators had determined the model that caused Friday night’s blaze. Enterline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wolfson said that hoverboard buyers should ensure they see markings showing the products meet “Underwriters Laboratories standard 2272” — the best fire prevention safety standard.

He added that recalled hoverboards should never be used, nor should the self-balancing scooters be charged overnight or without a fire extinguisher nearby.