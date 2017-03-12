Garbage Dump Landslide Kills Dozens in Ethiopia

A view of damage caused by a landslide, that swept through a massive garbage dump, are seen at Koshe rubbish tip in Kolfe Keranio district of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12, 2017. Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency – Getty Images

“In the long run, we will conduct a resettling program to relocate people who live in and around the landfill,” the Addis Ababa mayor said.

Around 500 waste-pickers are believed to work at the landfill every day, sorting through the debris from the capital’s estimated 4 million residents. City officials say close to 300,000 tons of waste are collected each year from the capital, most of it dumped at the landfill.

Since 2010, city officials have warned that the landfill was running out of room and was being closed in by nearby housing and schools.

City officials in recent years have been trying to turn the garbage into a source of clean energy with a $120 million investment. The Koshe waste-to-energy facility, which has been under construction since 2013, is expected to generate 50 megawatts of electricity upon completion.

Ethiopia, which has one of Africa’s fastest growing economies, is under a state of emergency imposed in October after several months of sometimes deadly protests demanding wider political freedoms.