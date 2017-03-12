Defenders Say Fired Prosecutor Bharara Was 'Draining the Swamp'

United States Attorney Preet Bharara announces charges against nine people, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s former deputy secretary, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. Mark Lennihan / AP

The indictment in that case said that some of the funds were referred to as “ziti” which was a code word used for money that “Percoco came up with based on the use of the term in the television show “The Sopranos.””

Former attorney general Alberto Gonzales said Saturday that “there’s nothing at all unusual” about the Trump administration’s request that all remaining U.S. attorneys resign, and said Bharara should have stepped down rather than defy the order.

“Every president and every U.S. attorney general wants to have their own set of field generals in the U.S. attorney position to help carry out the attorney general’s law enforcement priorities,” Gonzales said in on MSNBC Saturday.

Gonzales, who served under President George W. Bush, bristled at criticism he said was raised by Bharara over controversial mid-term replacements of several U.S. attorneys under Bush.

Bharara “was very much involved in raising that as a political issue, and I find it somewhat ironic that we find ourselves here today where he’s refusing to respect the authority of the president of the United States, and it comes to the point where he’s in essence fired from the position,” Gonzales said.

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean called him “a great and fearless public servant” and said “you will be called upon again.”

Bharara said in a statement called his time as U.S. attorney the greatest honor of his professional life. “One hallmark of justice is absolute independence, and that was my touchstone every day that I served,” he said.

Kaminsky, the Democratic state lawmaker, suggested Bharara’s refusal to resign was intended to send a message. “If the president was serious about draining the swamp, this is certainly not something he would do,” he said of Bharara’s firing.

“I think Mr. Bharara wanted to set the record straight by saying, “I was ready to continue to do this job. If you don’t want me here, that’s on you,’ ” Kaminsky said.