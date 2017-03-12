Clashes Over Diplomatic Spat Between Turkey, Netherlands

Image: Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya back to Istanbul

Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya arrives back from the Netherlands, at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017. Kaya was barred by police from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam the day before. SEDAT SUNA / EPA

The protesters had gathered after Turkey’s Family Minister, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, was prevented by police from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

She subsequently said on Twitter that she was

escorted to the German border by Dutch police, a move she branded “fascist oppression.”

The move came less than a day after Dutch authorities prevented Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, from flying to Rotterdam.

Turkish President Recep President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on international organizations to speak out against the Netherlands, and impose sanctions on the country. Turkey has promised to retaliate in the “harshest ways,” to the ministers’ barring.

The Dutch government, which stands to lose heavily to the anti-Islam party of Geert Wilders in elections next week, said it considered the visits undesirable and “the Netherlands could not cooperate in the public political campaigning of Turkish ministers in the Netherlands.”

The government said it saw the potential to import divisions into its own Turkish minority, which is divided between supporters and opponents of Erdogan. Dutch politicians across the spectrum said they supported Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s decision to ban the visits.

In Istanbul, the Associated Press reported that a man climbed onto the roof of the Dutch consulate in the city, and replaced the flag with the Turkish one.

Image: NETHERLANDS-TURKEY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

