Clashes Over Diplomatic Spat Between Turkey, Netherlands

People wave Turkish national flags during a demonstration near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on March 11, 2017. MARTEN VAN DIJL / AFP – Getty Images

The dispute escalated quickly — Cavusoglu threatened the Netherlands with sanctions if his flight to the country was prevented from landing. After the Dutch then withdrew landing rights for Cavusoglu’s flight, Erdogan at a rally Saturday called the Dutch “Nazi remnants” and “fascists.”

Rutte told Reuters that the threat of sanctions had forced his government to ban the ministers from entry.

“We can never do business under this kind of blackmail,” he said, adding that he was shocked to see one of the ministers try to get to a Rotterdam rally by car after the government had made clear she was not welcome.

He added that he would do everything he could to de-escalate the situation.

“I’ve never experienced this before, but we want to be the more prudent party,” he said.

The escalating tensions are affecting other nations’ diplomatic relations as well.

According to Reuters, Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen suggested on Sunday that Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yliderim postpone his trip to Denmark because of the disagreement.

“With the current Turkish attacks on Holland the meeting can not be seen separated from that. I have therefore proposed to my Turkish colleague that the meeting will be postponed,” Rasmussen said in a press release.