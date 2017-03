Backers of Scottish independence pose with their faces painted with St Andrew’s Cross during a rally in Glasgow on Sept. 19, 2015. Andy Buchanan / AFP-Getty Images, file

Nationalists say Scotland stands to benefit from remaining on better terms with the rest of Europe amid anger at Britain’s decision to leave.

However, pro-Union parties say the global fall in oil prices, and subsequent collapse in revenues from North Sea oil, means

the prospects for an economically successful independent Scotland have weakened significantly since 2014.