Way in Which U.S. Attorneys Told to Resign Came as Surprise: Source

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on March 2, 2017. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

The source says the U.S. attorney and his colleagues were caught by surprise.

In addition, two sources say that the presumed acting U.S. attorneys who would replace the Obama appointees ‎had not been called by Justice Department as of late Friday evening in multiple districts.

The source says it was not lost on the resigning U.S. attorney and colleagues he says he talked to that there was no customary “thank you” for their service in the Justice Department’s press release announcing the move.

The source noted that being asked to resign was not surprising in the least. But the source says the manner in which it happened was both angering and deeply disappointing, according to conversations the source was privy to among several U.S. attorneys.

Another prosecutor asked to resign was Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. After meeting with President Donald Trump in late November, Bharara said he was asked to stay on and agreed to do so.

A White House official confirmed Friday that the administration intended to accept Bharara’s letter of resignation. Bharara was appointed by Obama in 2009. He has a reputation of being tough on corruption and crime involving Wall Street.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who represents New York, took exception to Bharara being asked to resign.

“The President initiated a call to me in November and assured me he wanted Mr. Bharara to continue to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District,” Schumer said.

“By asking for the immediate resignation of every remaining U.S. Attorney before their replacements have been confirmed or even nominated, the President is interrupting ongoing cases and investigations and hindering the administration of justice,” Schumer said.