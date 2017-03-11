Thieves Steal $4.5M in Eye Shadow, Cover up Their Tracks

A make up palette backstage before the runway at the Chocheng presentation on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Los Angeles police said this week they are investigating how thieves made off with about $4.5 million worth of eye shadow swiped from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a facility that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and carted away 100,000 packages — each one worth about $42 — of the beauty company’s “Modern Renaissance” eye shadow.

A message left with Anastasia’s corporate office wasn’t immediately returned. The company’s products are sold in department stores in more than two dozen countries, according to The Los Angeles Times.