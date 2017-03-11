Shopping Mall Ordered Shut in Germany After Attack Threat

Police in the western German city of Essen ordered a shopping mall in the center of town to stay closed on Saturday morning due to “concrete indications about a possible attack.”

“The current investigation shows that the threat is only related to the shopping center” at Limbecker Platz, Essen police said in a statement.

Security officials were working “intensely” to discover more information, the statement added.







Policemen guard the front of a shopping mall in Essen, Germany on Saturday. Bernd Thissen / AP

The shopping center and the adjacent parking lot stayed closed into the morning as more than a hundred police officers searched the compound.

Germany is on high alert following major radical Islamist attacks in France and Belgium and after a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia drove a truck into a Christmas market in December, killing 12 people.