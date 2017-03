Catholic Bishop Ducange Sylvain offers condolences to the wife of former President Rene Preval, Elisabeth Debrosse Preval, during the late leader’s funeral service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

Current President Jovenel Moise’s speech at the end of the service was met with jeers, as some said it resembled more a campaign speech than a eulogy.

Preval’s body will be buried on Saturday afternoon in his hometown, Marmelade, in the north of the country.

“He wasn’t a bad president… he wasn’t a liar,” Anna Lamartiniere, 64, said in the stands before the service. “He did good work for the country, he built roads.”