Coming to a TV Near You: Trump's America

The creators of “The Middle,” Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline, conceived of the family comedy as a way to represent American middle class life, similar to their Midwestern childhoods — something that they didn’t feel existed on TV at the time.

The show’s Heck family lives paycheck to paycheck. The father works in a quarry in Indiana and they were relieved when they were classified as “poor” enough to qualify for financial aid.

In crafting the plots, the creators said they to simply write the show from the perspective of the family’s everyday struggles.

“The thing that we get the most is ‘Oh my God, you have a camera in my family room’ [and] ‘You have a camera in my kitchen, because my washing machine just broke and I can’t afford new wallpaper either,'” said Heline. “I think that’s a relief to a lot of people to see themselves portrayed on TV.”

“We certainly have enough of everybody’s rich … that can be fun to see but it’s not representative of a lot of people,” she added.

But as writers and show creators mull new plots, television experts caution that the post-election discussion does not have to be solely about disillusioned white working class voters.

Minorities also make up a significant percentage of those hurt by the decline of the middle class with the gap between white and black families’ incomes at its highest level since 1989, according to

a 2014 report from Pew.

“The things that rural working class voters are going through, people of color are getting doubly,” Darnell Hunt, Director of UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies told NBC News. “The industry is going to have to deal with diversity.”

“This is exactly the wrong time to be … taking steps back on diversity,” he said.

This also applies to how Americans are faring under a Trump presidency, said Deggans, the NPR critic.

“The real question is whether TV outlets will begin creating shows which mirror the perspective and policies on subjects like immigration, terrorism and transgender rights that we’ve seen articulated by President Trump and his supporters,” Deggans said. “I haven’t yet seen any evidence that Hollywood producers are rushing to make that happen yet.”