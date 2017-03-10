Wild Boars Vie With Humans to Be 'Master' of Towns Near Fukushima

A member of Tomioka Town’s animal control hunters group approaches trapped wild boars on March 2. TORU HANAI / Reuters

“After people left, they began coming down from the mountains and now they are not going back,” he said. “They found a place that was comfortable. There was plenty of food and no one to come after them.”

Since last April, the squad has captured about 300 of the animals, and intends to keep up its work even after the evacuation orders are scrapped, Sakamoto added.

More than half of Namie’s former 21,500 residents have decided not to return, however, a government survey showed last year, citing concerns over radiation and the safety of the nuclear plant, which is being decommissioned.

But at town meetings earlier this year to prepare for the homecoming, residents had voiced worries about the animals.

“I’m sure officials at all levels are giving some thought to this,” said Hidezo Sato, a former seed merchant in Namie. “Something must be done.”

A caged wild boar TORU HANAI / Reuters

In December, a government panel said the estimated cost of cleaning up the Fukushima plant has doubled to nearly 22 trillion yen ($190 billion), and is expected to continue to grow.

The decommissioning work is expected to take decades.

Last month, a remote-controlled cleaning robot sent into a damaged reactor at the nuclear plant had to be removed before it completed its work because of camera problems most likely caused by high radiation levels.