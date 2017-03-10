U.N.: World Faces Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945

A herder drives his animals away after watering them at one of the few watering holes in the area, near the drought-affected village of Bandarero, on the Ethiopian border, in northern Kenya, on March 3, 2017. Ben Curtis / AP

But O’Brien said the U.N.’s humanitarian partners have a larger footprint, better controls on resources, and a stronger partnership with the new Somali government which recently declared the drought a national disaster.

“To be clear, we can avert a famine,” O’Brien said. “We’re ready despite incredible risk and danger … but we need those huge funds now.”

In northeast Nigeria, a seven-year uprising by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people and driven 2.6 million from their homes. A U.N. humanitarian coordinator said last month that malnutrition in the northeast is so pronounced that some adults are too weak to walk and some communities have lost all their toddlers.