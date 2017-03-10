Trump Administration Tells Remaining U.S. Attorneys to Resign

Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, attends a news conference in New York on May 19, 2016. Brendan McDermid / Reuters, file

Still, Friday’s move came as a surprise to many of the federal prosecutors, including Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. After meeting with President Donald Trump in late November, Bharara said he was asked to stay on and agreed to do so.

A White House official confirmed Friday that the administration intended to accept Bharara’s letter of resignation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, condemned the move. “I’m very concerned about the effect of this sudden and unexpected decision on federal law enforcement,” she said in a statement.

Feinstein said Vice President Mike Pence and White House Counsel Donald McGahn assured her in January that the transition among federal prosecutors would be done in an orderly fashion to preserve continuity.

“Clearly this is not the case,” Feinstein said.

The firings follow an appeal from Fox News commentator Sean Hannity who called for a “purge” of holdover political appointees and specifically cited the move by Reno in 1993. Some Justice Department officials said they believe Friday’s firings were in part the result of Hannity’s commentary.