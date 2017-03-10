Plane Passenger Falls Ill on Flight Full of Doctors

Dr. Jeff Aycock Click2Houston

Aycock was joined by his work colleague, Dr. Andrew Grant, Professor of Internal Medicine and three other physicians : Dr. Kristen Moore, an allergist of Houston Allergy, Dr. Lenora Noroski, an allergist from Texas Children’s Hospital and Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

The flight landed safely in Houston and was met by local medical staff, Southwest said in a statement.

“We are beyond grateful for the aid provided by several medical professionals to stabilize the passenger,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said.

Grant commended Southwest staff on the plane for their quick response.

“Dr. Aycock jumped right in and we administered the oxygen source,” Grant told NBC News. “The Southwest Airlines crew were impressive in their response. They left the medical bag for us and a male staff was constantly updating the pilot and discussing if an emergency landing was required.”

Aycock believes the patient’s state of semi-consciousness arose from a shortage in fluid intake during the flight and medication for the patient’s restless leg syndrome. Dr. Corry, however, said the gentleman had taken the medication with an alcoholic drink which he suspects caused the semi-consciousness.

“From what I heard last, the patient refused to seek emergency care after he landed as his condition was back to normal,” Aycock said. “I am sure he will follow-up for his condition though.”

Noroski said most of the doctors on the flight were returning from an annual meeting at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Atlanta.

“I had a similar experience on the same airline where the patient had severe heart disease and died in-flight. I am glad that many physicians stepped up in this flight,” Grant told NBC News. “That’s what healthcare should be all about.”