North Macon Park renamed after former Macon City Councilman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After four months of construction, the North Macon Park now has, new bleachers, new fencing, new dugouts and, a new name. Macon-Bibb commissioners voted to rename the park after Theron Ussery.

Ussery served on the Macon City Council for more than twenty years and worked hard to bring more recreation to the city.

“It’s just a tremendous honor,” said Theron Ussery.

Ussery has made it his job in life to bring recreation to Macon.

“I like to see the kids play,” said Ussery. “It’s just a good feeling when I look at these fields in a couple of months and people are out playing. It’s going to give you a good feeling.”

He helped start parks like the North Macon park, the Rosa Jackson center, and the East Macon center.

“I talked with other commissioners and we came to a consensus that there was no one else more deserving of recognition than Theron Ussery,” said Macon-Bibb County Commissioner.

Commissioner Lucas introduced a resolution about six months ago, suggesting to rename the park after Ussery.

“Even though he’s no longer a member of the council, no longer an elected official, he’s still working actively in support of recreation and the overall good of the community,” said Commissioner Lucas.

Even though thousands will see Ussery’s name when they visit the park, he says he’s not going to let it get to his head.

“I didn’t get into politics to get my name in lights,” said Ussery. “I just got in to do a job.”

The Theron Ussery Park is officially open. Baseball games will begin Saturday morning at 9:00 AM.