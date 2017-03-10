Meet the 'Flynn Stones': Holdovers From Mike Flynn's Reign as NSA

When new national security adviser H.R. McMaster moved into his White House digs several weeks ago, he inherited a number of staffers from his predecessor’s 24-day tenure. The holdovers had been drawn from a number of streams: Trump loyalists, transition and campaign officials, and others who were trusted by the departed national security advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Some are in senior positions: K.T. McFarland, the deputy national security adviser; chief of staff Keith Kellogg; Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman; and Victoria Coates, the senior director for strategic assessments. Officials in the intelligence community and the corridors of the White House have a collective nickname for all of the Flynn holdovers. The ‘Flynn Stones,’ as in, “They’re a page right out of history. “ For now, the senior Flynn Stones and those in lesser positions are expected to stay on board as McMaster settles in. Also, the NSC staff has not yet been filled out with political appointees, those who share the president’s foreign policy beliefs. In the meantime, the desks have have been filled with assignees from the intelligence community and elsewhere. In the short term, say current and former national security officials, McMaster needs all the help he can get. Longer term, intelligence officials think that Kellogg is the most likely of the Flynn holdovers to survive. McFarland, in the words of one, may find herself serving the administration in another capacity, perhaps as an “ambassador to some nice place.” Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland poses at her home in New York, on Mar 6, 2006. JASON DECROW / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A new report in a counterterrorism journal delves into the role of terrorism’s “virtual entrepreneurs” — jihadis, usually tied to ISIS, who use social media and encrypted apps like Telegram to encourage and direct radicalized Westerners. Using court documents, the researchers found that nearly one in five U.S. terror plots between 2014 and 2017 involved digital communication with one of these figures. The percentage was even higher for European plots, the authors wrote in the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point’s Sentinel journal. Although a number of key entrepreneurs who were part of an ISIS-linked cabal in Syria called the Legion have been killed, the report concludes this “outsourcing of terrorism” is a threat that won’t go away. You can read the full report here.

Julian Assange claimed Thursday during a press conference about the WikiLeaks release of alleged CIA hacking documents that the CIA is trying to cover up the loss of its hacking tools, and that the tools may now “also be in the black market or used by American hackers who cross both sides of the fence.” But cyber expert Andrew Komarov, chief intelligence officer of the security firm InfoArmor, said he hadn’t seen them for sale yet. “We have never seen the authentic tools from Vault 7 leak on the ‘black market,’ and I assume that the leak is organized from one of the subcontractors or civilian employees working for CIA in specific areas.” However, he said some of the “components for the tools” had already been available on the black market. Komarov said his firm had looked at all the documents released by WIkiLeaks and said they didn’t contain any of the tools, just “their descriptions and tutorials how to use them.” WikiLeaks has released more than 8,000 documents that it says come from a cache of CIA hacking documents, but has not released the hacking software itself. Assange said Thursday that WikiLeaks may release more CIA hacking tools if security professionals can first help make sure the cyber weapons can’t be used any further. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London in Aug. 18, 2014 Pool/Reuters file

The House Intelligence Committee will seek the testimony of the former British spy who authored an explosive dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s covert election manipulation effort, the ranking Democrat says. Rep. Adam Schiff of California told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that he will “certainly be requesting [Steele’s] testimony.” “If there’s an issue about whether he is willing to come before the committee, I can say I am more than willing to go to him, and I know there are other members of the committee would join me in that,” Schiff added. “So, if it’s an issue of his not wanting to appear or to come here and face questions from the whole committee, we more than welcome his cooperation in any manner that he is comfortable.” Schiff added that the committee “certainly want to get to the bottom of the details of that dossier and report what has been substantiated, what hasn’t, and find out just how he based those conclusions…” Also: “To whatever degree he is willing to share with us any sources of his information.” After spending weeks in hiding, Steele reappeared this week at the London offices of his intelligence firm, but he declined to discuss the dossier.

Christopher Steele, the ex-spy who prepared an explosive dossier on the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, emerged from hiding Tuesday to say he’d returned to work. The former MI6 agent spoke briefly to reporters outside the London offices of his private intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence. “I’m really pleased to be back here working again at the Orbis’s offices in London today,” said Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than 20 years and served in Moscow. “I’m now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here. I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages and support over the last few weeks. “I won’t be making any further statements or comments at this time.” The allegations in the dossier, derived from research originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans and then underwritten by Democrats, have not been substantiated. The FBI took them seriously enough, however, to offer to pay Steele to pursue additional investigation. Steele ultimately declined. Steele worked in British intelligence before cofounding Orbis in 2009.

Chinese telecom giant ZTE agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to violating U.S. laws that restrict business with Iran, and will pay the largest criminal fine ever in an export case — nearly $900 million. Federal officials called the plea and fines “a new high-water mark in enforcement efforts.” ZTE, the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S., admitted it shipped millions of dollars worth of U.S.-sourced products to Iran illegally, sales “that were approved at the highest levels of the company,” federal officials said. Employees were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements about the sales and used an e-mail system that automatically deleted messages. The company also admitted that employees lied to federal investigators who inquired about the sales. “ZTE Corporation not only violated export controls that keep sensitive American technology out of the hands of hostile regimes like Iran’s — they lied to federal investigators and even deceived their own counsel and internal investigators about their illegal acts,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “This plea agreement holds them accountable, and makes clear that our government will use every tool we have to punish companies who would violate our laws, obstruct justice and jeopardize our national security.” ZTE sells phone handsets to AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Sprint. Visitors test smart phones at the ZTE’s stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 23, 2016. Lluis Gene / AFP – Getty Images

The barrage of medium-range missiles that North Korea fired into the ocean late Sunday night and early Monday morning actually included five missiles, not four, but one of the missiles failed at launch, according to two senior defense officials. The four missiles traveled more than 600 miles east towards Japan before hitting the water. Asked about the launch in Monday’s daily gaggle, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis would say only that the U.S. tracked multiple launches and that four missiles “splashed down” in the sea. Davis characterized the overnight launch as “consistent with North Korea’s long history of provocative behavior.” A visitor walks by the TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile firing, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. Lee Jin-man / AP

Rod Stewart’s wife has removed a homemade video from her Instagram account that showed the singer pretending to cut the throat of a friend in Abu Dhabi. Because the video showed Stewart apparently forcing the man to kneel atop a sand dune and then pretending to reach around from behind and cut his throat, it was reminiscent of an ISIS beheading video. Stewart apologized for the video on his official twitter account. “From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre show. Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.” Stewart, 72, played the du Arena in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. Rod Stewart appears to imitate ISIS execution for video.

The brother-in-law of a regional Yemeni al Qaeda leader confirmed to NBC News that the al Qaeda leader was killed overnight in a U.S. airstrike, one of a wave of strikes in Yemen that began Thursday. Osama Haidar was in a car in Abyan province with several other men when their car was struck by either a drone or a plane, said his brother-in-law , Aly Mohamed Somly, via phone from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. “I found out today that he and four others were hit … and killed,” said Somly. “The car belonged to al Qaeda,” said Somly. He named one of the other dead men as Radwan al Naqib. Yemeni media described Haidar as the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in a portion of the governorate of Aden. Somly said that his brother-in-law joined al Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate,after he was jailed and tortured. “Al Qaeda helped him out in jail and received him when he was released.” Somly said Haidar fought with al Qaeda against the Iranian-backed Shia Houthi rebels. He then found himself fighting Saudi and United Arab Emirates forces when those countries began fighting al Qaeda. Emirates troops took part in the January U.S. SEAL raid on an alleged al Qaeda encampment in the mountains of Yemen that left one SEAL dead. During the past two days, the U.S. has launched dozens of airstrikes in Yemen. An image released by a Yemeni organization purports to show bullet holes in a building damaged in the U.S. raid in Yemen to capture or kill Qassim al-Rimi. National Organization of Drone Victims